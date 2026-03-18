Avelo Airlines introduces new flights from Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Avelo Airlines announced Wednesday it is adding two new nonstop routes from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport to Indianapolis and Cleveland. One-way fares for the new flights start at $39.

The addition of these routes brings the airline’s total number of nonstop destinations from the Concord-Padgett Regional Airport to eight. Avelo first began serving the Charlotte and Concord region in May 2024 and is currently the only airline providing direct service to these two cities from the airport.

Service to Indianapolis International Airport will begin June 18. The route will feature twice-weekly service with flights operating on Thursdays and Sundays.

Flights to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are scheduled to launch the following day, June 19. This service will also run twice weekly with flights occurring on Mondays and Fridays.

Andrew Levy serves as the founder and CEO of Avelo Airlines. He noted that the new routes are intended to provide more affordable travel options for residents in the Charlotte region.

“We’re excited to announce two new nonstop routes at Concord: Indianapolis and Cleveland. Our commitment to Concord is unwavering as we continue to showcase our affordable fares, convenient travel experience and industry leading reliability to Queen City Customers. These new routes expand travel options for the Charlotte region, making it easier and more affordable than ever to get to these two new destinations as well as Avelo’s other six nonstop destinations,” Levy said.

The airline will operate these flights using Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. These exclusive routes expand on the service model Avelo established when it entered the Queen City market in early 2024. Travelers can access booking for these and other destinations through the company’s website.

Service to Indianapolis is scheduled to begin June 18, followed by the start of Cleveland service on June 19.

Avelo will serve eight nonstop destinations from USA: Albany, N.Y. (ALB); Cleveland, Ohio (CLE); Indianapolis, Ind. (IND); New Haven, Conn. (HVN); New York / Long Island, N.Y. (ISP); Orlando / Lakeland, Fla. (LAL); Rochester, N.Y. (ROC); and San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU).

VIDEO: Avelo Airlines expands Concord flight schedule through November

Avelo Airlines expands Concord flight schedule through November

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