Avelo Airlines expands Concord flight schedule through November

CONCORD, N.C. — Avelo Airlines is expanding its flight schedule into the fall as the company invests more money and flights out of Concord-Padgett Regional Airport.

Customers can now book flights to Avelo’s six destinations through mid-November.

Channel 9’s Evan Donovan spoke with Avelo CEO Andrew Levy last week while he was in town.

Donovan wanted to know what Levy sees in the area, which is pushing him to invest into the Concord airport as a hub for Avelo.

“We do expect to continue to create more jobs as we add more flights and more airplanes,” Levy said. “We have a base here, and what a base means, is that we have the airplanes that live here, so we have flight attendants, pilots, maintenance technicians and airport operations people, who all are here. They live here. They work here. The airplanes all come home every night. So, they’re members of the community. You’re going to see them. If you’re a frequent flyer out of here, you’re going to see the same people when you keep coming to the airport.”

Avelo Airlines at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport

They talked about a wide range of topics, including whether Concord airport needs to expand to keep up with Charlotte.

