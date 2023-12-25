Avery County Sheriff’s Office ask for help finding missing man

AVERY COUNTY — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued an alert for a missing man in Avery County on Sunday.

Officials say Barry Robert Hertel was last seen at Lowes Hardware in Banner Elk.

Hertel, 71, is a white male, stands 6 feet 2 inches, weighs 200 pounds, and has short brown and gray hair and blue eyes.

Officials say he is likely suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Hertel’s vehicle is a 2019 silver Subaru Forester with a North Carolina license plate. The license plate number is FFH4218.

Police say Hertel could be headed for Elk Park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Van Williams at the sheriff’s office at 828-733-5855.

(WATCH BELOW: Missing Charlotte woman with dementia may have gotten onto bus)

Missing Charlotte woman with dementia may have gotten onto bus

©2023 Cox Media Group