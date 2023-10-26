Bahamas Bowl moving to Charlotte for 2023 due to stadium renovations

CHARLOTTE — The weather will be cold and the nearest beach is hundreds of miles away. But the 2023 Bahamas Bowl will be played on the campus of UNC Charlotte, the school announced on Thursday.

The 2023 Bahamas Bowl will be played at Charlotte's Jerry Richardson Stadium. Renovations are taking place at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.



The name of the bowl game will change. It will feature teams from CUSA and MAC pic.twitter.com/DMrg6XScXT — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 26, 2023

The school says renovations are underway at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, and as a result, the game will be played at Jerry Richardson Stadium this year. Charlotte played in the 2019 Bahamas Bowl, losing to Buffalo.

The annual bowl game will get a new name that has yet to be determined. The Myrtle Beach Bowl, originally set for Dec. 18, will now move to Saturday, Dec. 18.

It will still feature teams from the Conference USA and Mid-American Conference.

