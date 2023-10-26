Local

Bahamas Bowl moving to Charlotte for 2023 due to stadium renovations

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Bahamas Bowl It will still feature teams from the Conference USA and Mid-American Conference. (Bahamas Bowl.)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The weather will be cold and the nearest beach is hundreds of miles away. But the 2023 Bahamas Bowl will be played on the campus of UNC Charlotte, the school announced on Thursday.

The school says renovations are underway at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, and as a result, the game will be played at Jerry Richardson Stadium this year. Charlotte played in the 2019 Bahamas Bowl, losing to Buffalo.

ALSO READ: Iowa, Virginia Tech earn major payouts for Ally Tipoff in Charlotte

The annual bowl game will get a new name that has yet to be determined. The Myrtle Beach Bowl, originally set for Dec. 18, will now move to Saturday, Dec. 18.

It will still feature teams from the Conference USA and Mid-American Conference.

(WATCH BELOW: 2023 Big 22 Player of the Year Finalist: Deuce Walker)

2023 Big 22 Player of the Year Finalist: Deuce Walker

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read