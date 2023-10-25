Iowa, Virginia Tech earn major payouts for Ally Tipoff in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Basketball season is finally here and in just a few weeks, two of the nation’s top women’s college basketball teams will be playing in the Ally Tipoff at the Spectrum Center, Iowa and Virginia Tech.

“We’re really excited about it couldn’t have two better teams and Iowa and Virginia Tech,” Charlotte Sports Foundation Executive Director Danny Morrison said.

Iowa and Virginia Tech played in last year’s Final Four and both are ranked in the Top 10. It’s a marquee matchup highlighted by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley.

Public records obtained by Channel 9 show the Charlotte Sports Foundation is financially treating these two teams like the powerhouses they are. The Ally Tipoff Game Agreement shows Iowa and Virginia Tech will each get payouts of $150,000. Iowa is also getting an extra $50,000 for travel and hotel expenses.

“It is pretty easy to invest in women’s sports,” Morrison said. “The kind of fan appreciation there is now, the interest in this game and the ratings at the Final Four last year said everything. It’s always a good return.”

For perspective on the $150,000. Sports publication Sportico has a database of college athletic department’s finances for the 2021-2022 year.

According to Sportico, $150,000 is 20 percent of Iowa and 83 percent of Virginia Tech’s ticket sales.

It’s more than what other major schools brought in all year for ticket sales including Alabama, Georgia and UNC.

Charlotte Sports Foundation’s Danny Morrison says the investment is well worth it.

“We want it to be high quality, a great experience for the fans great experience for the players,” he said. “We think this will deliver on that.”

Tickets for the Ally Tipoff on November 9 are still available. You can find buy them here.

(WATCH BELOW: Rock Hill Sports & Event Center hosts Adidas basketball tournament)

Rock Hill Sports & Event Center hosts Adidas basketball tournament

©2023 Cox Media Group