Ballantyne business owners ask for support following break-in

BALLANTYNE, N.C. — The owners of a Ballantyne business shared on social media that their cookie and soda shop had been broken into on Dec. 28.

Twisted Sugar, a cookie and soda shop in Ballantyne, posted on Facebook, sharing that the glass on their front door had been shattered by someone breaking in.

The store is owned by the Ratchford family, according to the post. They said they are grateful the damages weren’t worse.

Repairs have been made to the glass door, and the shop has since reopened to serve customers as normal, the family shared.

“This business supports our family and many others, and every moment we’re unable to serve, along with the cost of repairs, impacts real livelihoods,” the Facebook post reads. “We’ve always been transparent that things run month-to-month, and moments like this are especially hard.”

The family shared that they hope for a fresh start to 2026 and asked that the community help support them during the difficult time.

Twisted Sugar is located at 12210 Copper Way and is open seven days a week.

