Ballantyne dog groomer socializes, gives ‘glow-up’ to shelter dogs

CHARLOTTE — One Ballantyne dog care facility hosted a special “Glow-Up” event for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control to help adoptable dogs find their forever homes.

The event was held in honor of National Spoil Your Dog Day on Saturday. Digs Dog Care provided grooming services, enrichment activities, and playtime for adoptable dogs, enhancing their chances of being adopted.

The “Glow-Up” event aimed to make the shelter dogs more appealing to potential adopters by offering them baths, nail trims, and enrichment treats.

Officials said grooming plays a crucial role in helping shelter dogs get adopted by making them more comfortable and improving their adoption photos.

