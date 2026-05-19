How to pay less for homeowners insurance

CHARLOTTE — Homeowners insurance is getting more expensive, even for people who haven’t filed a claim. Consumer Reports says weather-related losses and inflation are helping drive premiums higher, with home insurance costs rising an average of 24% over the last three years. But there are still ways to lower your bill.

One of the best first steps is to shop around. Consumer Reports recommends working with an independent local insurance agent who can compare policies available in your ZIP code and help make sure you’re getting the coverage you need at the best price.

Bundling can also lead to big savings. Buying your homeowners and auto insurance from the same company may cut costs by as much as 30%. Another option is raising your deductible. Choosing a $1,000 deductible instead of $500 could save up to 25%, and a $2,500 deductible may lower premiums even more—as long as you can afford the higher out-of-pocket cost if you need to file a claim.

Home repairs and upgrades may help, too. Start with the roof, since leaks and storm damage often lead to expensive claims. Some insurers add surcharges of 10 to 20% or more for older roofs. Replacing old plumbing, adding a security system, or installing gas and water-leak detectors may also reduce your premium.

Consumer Reports says lifestyle choices can affect rates as well. Certain dog breeds, pools, and trampolines may raise premiums or even make it harder to get coverage because insurers view them as liability risks.

It’s also worth thinking carefully before filing a small claim, especially if the cost is close to your deductible. Filing a claim—or even asking about one—can sometimes raise your rates the next year.

Finally, Consumer Reports says your credit can play a role in what you pay. Poor credit may lead to premiums that are much higher than those offered to people with good credit, so paying bills on time and avoiding high credit card debt before shopping for insurance may help keep costs down.

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