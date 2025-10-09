Baltimore police looking for murder suspect released from Mecklenburg County Jail

CHARLOTTE — The Baltimore Police Department says they’re looking for a wanted murder suspect after jail records in Mecklenburg County show he was released from custody this week.

Charles Anthony Boatwright was arrested on a fugitive warrant back in July 2025, and he was booked into custody in the Mecklenburg County Jail. He was held for months on a $7.5 million bond.

According to court records, the district attorney’s office voluntarily dismissed the “extradition” against Boatwright on Wednesday. He was released from the jail at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Baltimore Police Department posted on Facebook that Boatwright was wanted for murder in connection with a killing that happened on July 13. The victim in that case was identified as Randolph Smith.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charles Anthony Boatwright is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Channel 9 found the original paperwork that showed Boatwright was being held on extradition for a homicide charge.

Court records say the extradition was voluntarily dismissed because “no governor’s warrant was received.”

A spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office told Channel 9 that North Carolina law says a defendant can only be held for a limited amount of time on an extradition warrant.

“After the original 30 day period, the case was continued twice over two months, as the law permits, but with no Governor’s Warrant evr filed and the next possible court date falling outside the legally permissible period of detention, the state was compelled to dismiss the extradition warrant,” the court said in a statement.

We’re working on getting more details on this case. Check back for updates.

