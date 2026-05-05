CMPD rules deadly west Charlotte shooting as justified

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s homicide unit said on Tuesday they have classified a shooting that occurred on April 18 in west Charlotte as a justified homicide. The incident resulted in the death of 24-year-old Zaquez Blakley.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting into an occupied dwelling on the 2300 block of Dundeen Street at 8:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they found that two people had been exchanging gunfire, and a bullet had struck at least one home. No one at the home was injured.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office has consulted with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s homicide unit. The District Attorney’s Office concurs with the decision not to charge anyone in this case.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

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