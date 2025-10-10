Banana ball returning to Charlotte with new teams

CHARLOTTE — Banana Ball is set to return to Charlotte after the popularity of the last Savannah Bananas game in the Queen City.

The games were announced Thursday, and the schedule is set at Truist Field from June 4-6, 2026.

The Charlotte Knights, in collaboration with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, the CRVA, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, will host the event featuring two teams: the Firefighters and the Texas Tailgaters.

“Charlotte has always shown up for Banana Ball, and we couldn’t be more excited to come back,” stated Jesse Cole, Founder & Owner of the Savannah Bananas.

Banana Ball previously visited Charlotte in June 2025, drawing sellout crowds over two nights at Bank of America Stadium.

The upcoming games at Truist Field are part of the newly established Banana Ball Championship League, which includes six teams playing a 60-game schedule. The season will culminate with the Banana Bowl Championship in October.

Fans interested in attending the games can enter a ticket lottery at BananaBall.com.

Further details, including game times and seating information, will be announced later.

