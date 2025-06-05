Savannah Bananas bring Banana Ball to Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — The Queen City will host Banana Ball as the Savannah Bananas play the Party Animals in two games at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

Their one-of-a-kind baseball experience is expected to bring over 150,000 fans to the stadium turned baseball field.

They have been likened to the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball with their fast-paced, entertainment centered games.

Banana Ball keeps fans and players on their toes through 11 unique rules. The most notorious rule, according to the team, is that if a fan catches a foul ball, it counts as an out.

Headed to a game this weekend? You can expect action-packed plays, fan-participation and lots of fun as the players engage in dance routines, comedic sketches, and other performances throughout the game.

Games start at 7 p.m. both nights, but the festivities last all weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Bananas will hold early merchandise sales. A pre-game party and player appearances begin at 2 p.m., and a “Before the Peel” show starts at 3 p.m.

Fans were awarded tickets through an interest form and lottery list. Both Charlotte games are sold out.

