Savannah Bananas bring Banana Ball to Bank of America Stadium

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: First Base Coach/Dance instructor Maceo Harrison of the Savannah Bananas performs a dance routine their game against the Party Animals at Richmond County Bank Ball Park on August 12, 2023 in New York City. The Savannah Bananas were part of the Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate league, for seven seasons. In 2022, the Bananas announced that they were leaving the Coastal Plain League to play Banana Ball year-round. Banana Ball was born out of the idea of making baseball more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
By Your704 Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Queen City will host Banana Ball as the Savannah Bananas play the Party Animals in two games at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

Their one-of-a-kind baseball experience is expected to bring over 150,000 fans to the stadium turned baseball field.

They have been likened to the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball with their fast-paced, entertainment centered games.

Banana Ball keeps fans and players on their toes through 11 unique rules. The most notorious rule, according to the team, is that if a fan catches a foul ball, it counts as an out.

Headed to a game this weekend? You can expect action-packed plays, fan-participation and lots of fun as the players engage in dance routines, comedic sketches, and other performances throughout the game.

Games start at 7 p.m. both nights, but the festivities last all weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Bananas will hold early merchandise sales. A pre-game party and player appearances begin at 2 p.m., and a “Before the Peel” show starts at 3 p.m.

Fans were awarded tickets through an interest form and lottery list. Both Charlotte games are sold out.

