Bank of America announces $5M in donations to address food insecurity

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America announced Friday that it is providing $5 million to nearly 100 nonprofit organizations across the United States to address urgent food needs.

This immediate funding is part of a larger commitment by Bank of America to combat food insecurity, officials said, with plans to invest $250 million over the next five years in communities nationwide.

“Our ongoing commitment to the needs of the local communities where we work and live is foundational to who we are at Bank of America,” said Sheri Bronstein, Chief People Officer at Bank of America.

The $5 million donation will support nonprofit organizations that are on the front lines of feeding families and individuals experiencing food insecurity, officials said .

In addition to financial support, Bank of America employees will volunteer over 100,000 hours by the end of the year to assist organizations focused on hunger relief and other critical services, according to a press release.

The company will also match employee contributions dollar-for-dollar to nonprofits dedicated to fighting hunger, further amplifying the impact of their efforts, officials said.

