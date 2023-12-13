Bank of America naming rights extended for Panthers stadium

CHARLOTTE — The naming rights agreement for Bank of America Stadium has been extended, the Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday.

NEW: The Carolina Panthers and Bank of America announced an extension of their naming rights agreement for Bank of America Stadium.



The agreement extends the partnership that dates back to 2004. @wsoctv — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) December 13, 2023

The agreement has been in place since 2004, when the Panthers and Bank of America inked the 20-year deal. Since then, the stadium has hosted dozens of events beyond football games, including concerts, COVID-19 vaccinations, and Charlotte FC matches.

It’s not clear how long the agreement has been extended for.

According to panthers.com, the two organizations are also making a difference in the community through programs like the 3rd & Goal literacy program, Teacher of the Year award, the Regional Spelling Bee Program, and the Play it Forward clinic, among others.

The stadium hosts around 40 major ticketed events per year, panthers.com says.

Outside of Panthers games, this year, Bank of America Stadium will also host the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The University of North Carolina will face the West Virginia University on Dec. 27.

The stadium will also host two prestigious international soccer matches next summer. CONMEBOL, the governing body of soccer in South America, announced Charlotte as a host city for CONMEBOL Copa America 2024. Bank of America Stadium will be the site for a semifinal match on July 10 as well as the third-place playoff on July 13. It’s expected to bring 15,000 people to Uptown.

(WATCH BELOW: Tax extension on track to help fund $1B-plus remake of Panthers’ stadium)

Tax extension on track to help fund $1B-plus remake of Panthers’ stadium

©2023 Cox Media Group