Charlotte selected as host city for men’s international soccer matches

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Stadium will host two prestigious international soccer matches next summer.

CONMEBOL, the governing body of soccer in South America, announced Charlotte as a host city for CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 on Monday.

Uptown Charlotte will be the site for a semifinal match on July 10 as well as the third-place playoff on July 13.

Copa America is South America’s continental championship featuring men’s international powerhouses such as Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

Mexico and the United States headline the list of North American teams qualified for this special edition tournament.

Teams that have won 10 FIFA World Cup titles and the biggest stars of world football will take the field for 32 matches in this edition of the tournament in June and July 2024. According to event organizers, the games are expected to draw approximately 150,000 people to Uptown Charlotte over the week.

“It’s an incredible honor for Bank of America Stadium, and Charlotte, North Carolina, to be selected as a host city for CONMEBOL Copa America 2024,” Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue said in a news release. “It speaks volumes about our city, our fanbase and the greater Carolinas community that CONMEBOL chose our home as the site of two monumental matches in the international game. The eyes of the world will be on Uptown in July and we can’t wait to showcase Charlotte as one of America’s best soccer cities.”

The tournament comes to Charlotte for the first time and marks the second consecutive year one of FIFA’s regional international competitions will visit Bank of America Stadium following the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Ticket information will be announced later.

