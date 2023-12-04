Local

UNC, West Virginia to face off in Queen City for Duke’s Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE — The University of North Carolina will play the West Virginia University in this month’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The football teams will meet on Dec. 27 for the 22nd annual bowl game.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced the matchup on Sunday.

It’s the third meeting between the Tar Heels and Mountaineers, with each team carrying a win. The most recent game was in 2008, which West Virginia won 31-30.

The game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. in Bank of America Stadium.

For tickets, click here to access the Ticketmaster website.

