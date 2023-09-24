Bank of America raises minimum wage to $23 an hour as part of broader effort

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. will boost its hourly minimum wage to $23 this fall. It marks another step in the company’s ongoing plan to reach a minimum wage of $25 per hour by 2025.

That initiative was announced more than two years ago by CEO Brian Moynihan. It followed the Charlotte-based bank’s pledge in April 2019 for a minimum wage of $20 per hour by 2021. BofA met that target earlier than expected in March 2020.

The latest hike, which will take effect in October, will increase the minimum salary of full-time employees to nearly $48,000 a year — up from about $45,000 a year ago.

