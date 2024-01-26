Bank of America sends warning letters to employees failing to return to office

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America is pushing people to return to the workplace or face the consequences.

The bank sent a return-to-work memo to employees in 2022 saying most of its workers are expected to come to the office three days a week.

Since then, some employees have not complied with the policy, our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

The bank recently sent out warning letters to employees who have not come back to work in the building. Bank officials said if employees don’t comply within two weeks of being notified, they could face further disciplinary action.

