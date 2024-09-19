Bank branch to open in shuttered restaurant space

CHARLOTTE — Fifth Third Bancorp has plans to open a branch at a closed TGI Fridays site in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area.

The full-service branch will be at 12811 S. Tryon St. near Rivergate Shopping Center. It is expected to open in late 2025, a Fifth Third spokesperson confirmed.

“This location at Steele Creek allows us to better serve our customers with additional connectivity in the Charlotte region,” said Tommy Lloyd, Fifth Third’s retail executive for the Carolinas.

