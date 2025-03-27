Motorcyclist killed in Statesville crash; Porsche driver arrested

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A fatal collision between a Porsche SUV and a motorcycle occurred on Tuesday at the intersection of E. Broad Street and Eastside Drive, resulting in the death of 21-year-old Adela Portillo.

The Statesville Police Department reported that Henry Baker, 64, was driving the Porsche Cayenne westbound on E. Broad Street and attempted to turn left onto Eastside Drive when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic, striking Portillo’s motorcycle.

Portillo sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries despite life-saving efforts.

Further investigation revealed open containers inside Baker’s vehicle at the time of the collision, leading to his arrest on Wednesday.

Baker has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, failure to yield the right of way, and possession of an open container after consuming alcohol, and was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

The Traffic Division of the Statesville Police Department is continuing its investigation into the collision and urges anyone with information to contact them at 704-878-3406.

