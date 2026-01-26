Bank files construction plan for new branch at site of shuttered restaurant

CHARLOTTE — A major out-of-state bank has solidified its plans to build a branch along Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte.

First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of Pittsburgh-based F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE: FNB), filed a land development construction plan with the city on Jan. 16 for a proposed bank branch at 2900 Wilkinson Blvd.

The Charlotte Business Journal first reported on the bank’s potential plans in early November. At that time, F.N.B. told CBJ it had not made a final decision on the Wilkinson Boulevard site. Just a few weeks later, on Nov. 26, F.N.B. closed on its $3.7 million purchase of the property that included four parcels totaling 1.75 acres, according to Mecklenburg County property records.

Once the plan is approved by the city’s land development team as well as Charlotte’s and the state’s transportation departments, site work can begin. The site is already zoned as general commercial (GC), which allows for the construction of financial institutions, according to city records.

An F.N.B. representative was not immediately available for comment.

The property was formerly home to Bar-B-Q King, a drive-in restaurant that served west Charlotte for more than 65 years. The restaurant, which closed late last year, was previously featured on an episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

The project is part of F.N.B.’s ongoing effort to strengthen its Charlotte footprint since entering the market in 2017. CEO Vincent Delie told CBJ in September that several new branches are planned locally as part of the bank’s five-year strategy to add nearly 30 locations across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

The bank opened a branch in August at 5820 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. Other recent openings include locations in University Park and Rea Farms.

F.N.B. has about 340 branches across seven states, including 100 in the Carolinas and 17 in the Charlotte region. It holds more than $50 billion in total assets. As of June 30, the bank ranked ninth in the Charlotte metro by local deposits of about $1.74 billion, according to data by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

