Bank robbery suspect arrested in Waxhaw

WAXHAW, N.C. — Waxhaw Police said the man accused of robbing a State Employees’ Credit Union on South Providence Road has been arrested.

The robbery call came in around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect fled the scene and a search was immediately initiated by police.

Officials say the suspect was in the process of being booked into jail Friday morning.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been revealed.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Police warn Waxhaw residents about jury duty scam

Police warn Waxhaw residents about jury duty scam

©2025 Cox Media Group