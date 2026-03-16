Banking giant Citi opens new office in Ballantyne, plans to add 500 jobs

CHARLOTTE — A banking giant is now calling Ballantyne home. Governor Josh Stein was on hand for the debut of Citi’s new office.

The New York-based firm plans to add more than 500 workers by the end of next year.

Citi invested more than $16 million and is in a three-story, 90,000-square-foot building on North Community House Road.

“Our highly skilled workforce makes businesses want to establish themselves and grow here, and that makes people want to settle and work here,” said Stein.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Citi donated $50,000 to Nourish Up and committed to 500 volunteer hours.

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