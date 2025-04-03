Barber-Scotia College, city of Concord resolve debt dispute

CONCORD, N.C. — Barber-Scotia College has settled its debt with the city of Concord, the Independent Tribune reported.

The dispute stemmed from the demolition of residence halls in 2014.

The city charged the college $380,000 to tear down dormitories.

More than a decade later, Barber-Scotia will now pay $150,000 and hand over five properties.

The historically Black college lost its accreditation in 2004.

The school’s president hopes to be fully accredited by 2026.

