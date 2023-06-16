Barber-Scotia denied tax-exempt status

CONCORD, N.C. — A five-member Cabarrus County board upheld a decision to deny tax-exempt status for 12 pieces of property owned by the embattled Barber-Scotia College in Concord.

The school had appealed a decision by the Cabarrus County tax assessor to deny its tax-exempt status. County leaders notified Barber-Scotia last December that most of its properties were not being used for educational purposes.

>> Learn more about how the college got to this point.

Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe obtained the school’s appeal applications. School officials say the COVID-19 pandemic had “a major impact to the campus that caused the college to have online classes with the goal of returning students to the campus fall of 2022.″ They also say “the impact of COVID has also created delays in finding labor, material, and supplies.”

Cabarrus County Board of Equalization and Review’s hearing on Thursday was to determine if tax-exempt denials levied against the college would stand.

Channel 9 obtained copies of each application filed by interim president Dr. Tracey Flemmings.

Flemmings and Board of Trustees member Josephine Smith had to prove they were following a state statute for receiving property tax-exempt status.

They claim that dilapidated buildings, paved lots and greenspaces were still being used for events like alumni and student recruiting, a 155th event and homecoming tailgating activities, and even solar energy panel demonstrations.

“We’ve held trainings,” Flemings said. “We’ve done seminars. We’ve hosted the HBCUs. The HBCU tour, itself, is educational, That’s recruiting That’s student recruiting.”

However, board members were not buying that explanation and had some strong words for the school’s leaders.

The property must be exclusively used for educational purposes, the board said.

“Right now, it does not qualify to be tax-exempt because it’s not being used,” the board said.

Elmer Spratt, who attended the college, is worried about what will happen next for his beloved school.

“It hurts. It hurts,” Spratt said. “Barber-Scotia is pride and joy to me. It’ll always be. It’s a lot of people around here that was Barber-Scotia”

Barber-Scotia can then appeal to the state’s property tax commission.

MORE PREVIOUS STORIES:

(WATCH RELATED: Barber-Scotia College leaders discuss latest issues, redevelopment plan)

Barber-Scotia College leaders discuss latest issues, redevelopment plan

©2023 Cox Media Group