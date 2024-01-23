Bathroom mirrors removed at North Carolina middle school to stop students from filming TikTok videos

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The bathroom mirrors in a North Carolina middle school have been removed to try and stop kids from leaving class to film TikTok videos, according to reports from WTVD.

Southern Alamance Middle School noticed its students were taking a higher-than-expected number of bathroom breaks.

They said they saw a ‘drastic drop’ in bathroom breaks after removing the mirrors, according to WTVD.

“We strive to limit distractions so students can focus on learning,” the school said in a letter sent to parents.

The school also told WTVD that it has started to use a digital hall pass system to allow students to check in and out when leaving class.

The system is designed to help school leaders better keep track of where students are at all times.

“Though this is an adjustment, we believe these changes will foster a better learning environment by minimizing disruptions,” school leaders confirmed.

