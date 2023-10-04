BayHaven Food & Wine Festival returns for third year

CHARLOTTE — The BayHaven Food & Wine Festival, which celebrates Black foodways and the industry members who make it possible, will return for a third year bringing more events to local venues this week.

This year’s festival, themed “Wild & Free 2023,” features new venues in Charlotte’s Uptown and historic west side neighborhoods.

“We set out to create a festival that honors the diaspora, fosters education and creates meaningful and joyous moments of celebration,” festival co-founder Subrina Collier said in a news release. “Charlotte has become a true melting pot, drawing folks from around the world. We envision a world where that diversity and representation is equally visible in the arena of elevated food conversation and food festivals.”

Subrina and her husband, chef Greg Collier, own BayHaven Restaurant Group, which operates Leah & Louise and Uptown Yolk.

The 2023 BayHaven Food & Wine Festival lineup includes:

Wednesday

It’s a Family Affair Community Feast

The opening night event features James Beard-nominated chefs Gregory Collier and Cleophus Hethington among others. This family-style feast will highlight different cuisine styles while celebrating the surrounding community. West Complex, 1600 W. Trade Street; $150 per person.

Thursday

Make Food, Not War Food and Beverage Symposium

The 2022 Symposium was among the most popular events of the festival, and this year looks to be no different, with thought-provoking dialogue on food, education and culture. Food activist Dara Cooper is among the chefs, farmers and food media scheduled to participate in panel discussions. Chef Elena Lundy and the Johnson & Wales University culinary student team will prepare lunch. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit two JWU scholarships. Johnson & Wales University, 801 W. Trade Street; $65-$105 per person

Au Naturale’ Spirits-Free Dinner

Chef Brandon Staton of Uptown Yolk and chef Chayil Johnson of Community Matters Cafe will lead this family-friendly event, which will feature mocktail pairings with each plated course. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit Community Matters Cafe, which helps provide recovery services to men and women who struggle with substance abuse and homelessness. In alignment with the mission of the cafe, no alcoholic beverages will be served during the event. Community Matters Cafe, 821 W. First Street; $160 per person.

Friday

Up in Smoke: Pig Pickin and Oyster Roast

Enjoy a whole hog roast, oysters and a plethora of sides and desserts created by James Beard-nominated chef Josh Lee and chef Adrian Lipscombe among others. 419 E. 7th Street; $125 per person.

Mother Earth: All Ladies Chef Dinner

A celebration of the drivers of revolution and growth in the culinary industry: Women. The event will feature chefs Quientina Stewart and Leah & Louise’s Courtney Evans and additional female chefs. 1220 S. Tryon Street; $200 per person.

Saturday

Everybody is a Star: Tasting Tent

Expect more than 50 food and beverage talents participating in a battle of food cities — Detroit, the DMV area, Charlotte, Chicago and Atlanta — featuring chefs Ederique Goudia, Jerome Grant, Jamie Barnes and Lamar Moore among many others. Tickets include food, wine and spirits tastings. 419 E. 7th Street; $100 per person.

BFWF and Serving The Culture presents Serving The Soul

This event will feature an amuse bouche prepared by chef Jamie Barnes, music of the 1960s and ‘70s, multiple food stations with chef-prepared food, cocktails, wine and dancing. Embassy Suites in Uptown; $225 per person.

Sunday

Boogie Down Brunch and Day Party

Get ready to boogie and brunch while enjoying wine and spirits during this mid-day party. The event features dishes created by 12 notable chefs as well as live entertainment. Embassy Suites in Uptown; $190 per person.

For more information on the festival, go to bayhavenfoodandwine.com

