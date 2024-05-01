Owner dishes on decision to close popular Charlotte vegan restaurant

CHARLOTTE — Jill Marcus knows every restaurant has a season. Her longtime eatery, Fern, Flavors From the Garden, will close in Dilworth on May 4.

The restaurant at 1419 East Blvd. has become a staple for the vegan and vegetarian community over the past 14 years.

Marcus says she’s been thinking about Fern’s future for a long time. She moved to the 36-seat space from Plaza Midwood in 2016.

She says the restaurant has been trying to make a comeback since the pandemic, but it does not break even. She subsidizes it with her other Mother Earth ventures: Something Classic, Coquette and Mariposa.

