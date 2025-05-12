‘Honor him’: Names of 4 fallen Charlotte officers join memorial wall in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — There are more than 24,000 names etched into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Now, four names from Charlotte join them.

Police escorted buses full of the family and friends of the four fallen officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice last year in an east Charlotte ambush.

They came to see the names of CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer, Deputy U.S. Marshal Tommy Weeks, Investigator Alden Elliott, and Investigator Sam Poloche etched into the wall, just two weeks after the one year anniversary of their deaths.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Deputy U.S. Marshals, and Task Force Officers joined those there to honor the fallen officers. They walked together to the middle of the memorial to see their names.

Family members, friends and those who worked with the officers traced the names of the fallen onto pieces of paper to take home with them.

The officers’ names will be read off during a candlelight vigil on the National Mall on Tuesday.

