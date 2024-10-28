‘It’s concerning’: Man charged with indecent exposure at Uptown park

CHARLOTTE — A man is charged with indecent exposure after police said he was running naked around Fourth Ward Park in Uptown.

People in the area told Channel 9 they worry they’ll have to limit how often they use the park.

“When I moved here 11 years ago, no safety concerns,” Michelle Corbett said.

Corbett lives near Fourth Ward Park, so morning walks are a part of her weekly routine. But now, she’s planning changes.

“Probably change my route. Probably not go through the park,” she said.

This comes after police said 33-year-old Brandon Braxton exposed himself to someone in the park Sunday morning. The police report says Braxton was running around the park and was seen and reported by a 36-year-old woman. He was arrested for indecent exposure.

“You have people that walk their dogs. You got elderly people out there taking their morning stroll,” Irvin Mumford said.

Mumford also uses the park often and thought about the children who play in the area.

“It’s uncomfortable when you have your 6, 7, 8-year-old kid out there, and here’s the person laying on the ground with the clothes off,” he said.

Mumford and other residents said they’re worried the report could keep people from enjoying the park.

“It’s really drawing the people that live in the area, drawing them away,” Mumford said.

“As a resident, it’s concerning. It’s disappointing,” Amroh Idris said. “I think parks should be a safe place for a community.”

Residents said they would like to see the area patrolled more by police.

Channel 9 asked police if the suspect in this case was dealing with any mental health issues at the time. Investigators said at this point, it’s still unclear.

