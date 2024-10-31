‘Been through a lot’: Trick-or-treaters in Morganton navigate around Helene debris in neighborhoods

MORGANTON, N.C. — The city of Morganton is asking trick-or-treaters to come out downtown instead of going into neighborhoods because of all of the leftover debris from Hurricane Helene.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was in Morganton on Thursday and spotted dozens of children downtown collecting candy. Many of the families say they were impacted by the storm, and they’re very much looking forward to the night.

Adam Gragg and his three boys got to Morganton’s Halloween Spooktacular thirty minutes early. They traveled from Avery County, where loved ones lost much of what they owned.

“We’re all just trying to get back on track around here. It devastated everywhere,” Gragg said. “My grandma, she lost everything. There’s a lot of people who’ve been affected by it.”

The city decided to have a curfew for anyone 13 and under from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Police say the concern is over piles of debris in neighborhoods damaged by the flooding, and a child possibly getting hurt while trick-or-treating.

One family from Morganton was without power, water, and cell service for more than a week after the storm hit.

“To have something like this to bring the community together and just have fun, it’s refreshing,” said Sarah Thompson.

Both the towns of Old Fort and Newland are passing out candy downtown. In Avery County, where five people tragically died and two others are still missing, we spotted them getting ready for Halloween.

“Young ones have been through a lot, and so have the adults,” said Todd Buchanan with Avery Transportation. “It’s time to ease off and let them have a good time.”

Police told Faherty if a child is out past curfew, they’ll be directed home or given a ride, but they won’t be citing anyone.

