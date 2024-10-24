Morganton tire store destroyed in fire, officials say

MORGANTON, N.C. — A local tire store in Morganton has been destroyed following a fire Wednesday evening, according to public safety officials.

The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. at Alray Tire Center on Carbon City Road.

Morganton Public Safety said it took several hours to get the fire under control before it spread to buildings nearby.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

