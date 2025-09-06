Local

Beer garden set to open Uptown

Local brewery Resident Culture is opening an uptown beer garden in collaboration with Mimosa Grill and Charlotte Center City Partners at 325 S. Tryon St. The beer garden will open Sept. 11 in the open-air plaza in front of Mimosa Grill. (Resident Culture)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Local brewery Resident Culture is opening an Uptown beer garden in collaboration with Mimosa Grill and Charlotte Center City Partners.

Plaza Beer Garden - Uptown will open on Sept. 11 at 325 South Tryon Street, in the open-air plaza in front of Mimosa Grill. Resident Culture will have eight of its award-winning beers on tap, pouring from its new mobile bar on wheels.

Phillip McLamb, Resident Culture co-founder, said the new venture feels like a full-circle moment.

