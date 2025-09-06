Beer garden set to open Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Local brewery Resident Culture is opening an Uptown beer garden in collaboration with Mimosa Grill and Charlotte Center City Partners.

Plaza Beer Garden - Uptown will open on Sept. 11 at 325 South Tryon Street, in the open-air plaza in front of Mimosa Grill. Resident Culture will have eight of its award-winning beers on tap, pouring from its new mobile bar on wheels.

Phillip McLamb, Resident Culture co-founder, said the new venture feels like a full-circle moment.

