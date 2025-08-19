Models sue Uptown nightclub, claiming unauthorized use of their images

CHARLOTTE — Six models have filed a federal lawsuit against an Uptown nightclub for using their images without permission or compensation, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The lawsuit accuses Jamaican Flava Lounge of false advertising by altering images of the models to suggest they were affiliated with or endorsed the club.

The models described the club’s actions as “immoral, unethical, oppressive and unscrupulous” in the lawsuit.

The Graham Street nightclub is owned by Roger Smith and Teresia Hood, according to the complaint. It promoted itself on social media as offering a patio, music, hookah, food, and Caribbean vibes.

The plaintiffs, models Ashley Ilene, Brenda Geiger, Tiffany Keller, Janet Guzman, Yodit Yemane, and Emily Scott, are seeking a jury trial and damages for trademark infringement.

The lawsuit claims that social media advertisements on Facebook and Instagram from 2021 to 2023 were “intentionally altered” to make it appear as though the models were employees or endorsed the nightclub.

The models involved have significant social media followings and professional modeling experience.

Jamaican Flava Lounge is no longer in business, with its last social media posts dating from 2023, but it’s unclear when the club actually shut down.

The models claim the illegal use of their images has caused substantial monetary damages and harm to their reputations.

VIDEO: 8 models, actresses sue Charlotte nightclub for using photos on ads

8 models, actresses sue Charlotte nightclub for using photos on ads

©2025 Cox Media Group