Beer hall on tap for South End

CHARLOTTE — A 9,000-square-foot beer hall will bring four breweries — including two newcomers to the Charlotte market — under one roof in South End.

Distro Beer Hub is targeting a May opening at 2412 Distribution St.

Heist Brewery founder Kurt Hogan came up with the idea to bring multiple breweries together — taking a page from the growing popularity of food halls. He’s working on that concept with NoDa-based Divine Barrel, Dssolvr out of Asheville and Winston-Salem’s Incendiary Brewing.

“The hardest part was narrowing it down because there are so many good breweries out there,” says Lisa Antonacci, who handles marketing for the project. “I think the advantages are all the names behind them and their brand reputations they have. It’s just four great brands altogether — where can you go wrong?”

