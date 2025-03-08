Charlotte crowned a top beer city

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area has racked up recognition for its buzzing beer scene in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2025.

Charlotte clocks in as the ninth-best beer city, with Asheville landing a few spots ahead at No. 7, in this year’s awards contest. That category highlights cities with an impressive collection of breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and thriving homebrewing communities.

The Readers’ Choice awards program cover a variety of topics, including food, lodging, destinations, travel gear, things to do and more. USA Today’s travel experts select the top 20 nominees for each category, and then ask for readers to pick the top 10 winners.

