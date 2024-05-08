Before you go boating, make sure you’re doing this, CFD says

CHARLOTTE — First responders in our area are getting their boats ready for rescue operations ahead of the busy summer season.

But while it’s not something out of the ordinary, they say there are a few things you can do to prevent a water rescue from having to happen.

“It is a large operation,” said Joshua Johnson with the Charlotte Fire Department. “There’s anywhere from 8 to 10 boats to be deployed.”

Last year, there were 161 boating incidents and 19 boat-related deaths in North Carolina -- 15% of those happened in the city of Charlotte.

Those are the figures that first responders are highlighting as we get closer to Memorial Day weekend.

Johnson says minimizing the need for a water rescue is important because it can lead to more lives being saved.

“When we do that, it takes resources away from any emergencies that may be happening,” Johnson told Channel 9′s Eli Brand.

Use the following tips before going out on the water.

