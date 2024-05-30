Belk bringing first outlet to North Carolina inside Northlake Mall

CHARLOTTE — Belk is bringing its first outlet store in North Carolina, and it’ll be inside Charlotte’s Northlake Mall.

According to Belk, its two-story location in Northlake Mall will be split and the upper level will be converted into a separate “Belk Outlet.”

The first level will stay open while work takes place on the second-level conversion.

The retail chain says the outlet will open this September.

According to the store, the outlet will offer “high-end, national designer brands and products at a discount.”

Belk, which is based in Charlotte, opened its first outlet in 2023 in Greeneville, Tenn., plus 16 more locations in the surrounding states.

