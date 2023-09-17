Belk sets up flower walls to celebrate 135 years in Charlotte; thanks city for support

CHARLOTTE — Multiple flower walls were put up by the department store Belk on Saturday to celebrate their 135th anniversary and to thank the city of Charlotte for welcoming the business back in 1888.

The walls were filled with more than 1,500 bouquets and were at both of the inner mall entrances to the Belk store at the SouthPark Mall.

All bouquets were free for customers to grab as they walked by; they could either keep the flowers for themselves or share them.

Each bouquet was tagged with a message thanking the Charlotte community for its support.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Made my day’: Boys learn to make bouquets for special Mother’s Day surprises)

‘Made my day’: Boys learn to make bouquets for special Mother’s Day surprises





















©2023 Cox Media Group