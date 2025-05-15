Belk struggles with ongoing tech issues, impacting returns and in-store pickup

CHARLOTTE — Belk is working to recover from days of computer problems.

A Belk customer service representative told the Charlotte Observer the issues started Friday afternoon.

As of Wednesday, they said online returns and in-store pickup were still being affected.

However, Belk officials have not publicly commented.

