Belk struggles with ongoing tech issues, impacting returns and in-store pickup

CHARLOTTE — Belk is working to recover from days of computer problems.
A Belk customer service representative told the Charlotte Observer the issues started Friday afternoon.
As of Wednesday, they said online returns and in-store pickup were still being affected.
However, Belk officials have not publicly commented.
