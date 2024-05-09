Belmont Drive-In closes once again, this time due to storm damage

BELMONT, N.C. — A drive-in movie theater that just reopened after a 10-year hiatus is closed again. This time, it’s due to damage caused by a tornado on Wednesday.

The storm blew through Gaston and Cleveland counties, packing maximum wind speeds of 110 mph. They led to a driver’s death after a tree fell on an SUV south of Belmont, Gaston County Emergency Services said.

On Thursday morning, the Belmont Drive-In posted on Facebook that they were closed until further notice due to storm damage.

“We thank everyone for their understanding and support thus far,” the post reads.

The drive-in owners are working on a plan to repair and rebuild. They said they’re working on ideas to host fundraisers, but at this point, they don’t have any power and are waiting for the ground to dry more.

“Like my Mamaw Peggy told me as a little girl, one foot in front of the other and chin up high,” the post ends.

They later asked that no one go on the theater’s property for safety reasons.

“At this time it is a SAFETY HAZARD and we are PRIVATE property. We ask you respect our s pace as we are getting a plan underway,” the Facebook post reads.

The drive-in reopened in August 2023 after they closed in 2014 citing financial issues.

It first opened in 1948 with a capacity of 150 cars, according to CinemaTreasures.org. By 1953, the theater had grown to a 340-vehicle capacity on a 4-acre field along McAdenville Highway near Belmont Abbey College.

