Belmont Drive-In reopens after Tornado damage

BELMONT, N.C. — A popular outdoor movie spot is opening again for the summer just weeks after its screen was ripped apart by a tornado that rolled through Gaston County in early May.

The Belmont Drive-In was set to reopen in 2024 after being closed for ten years.

Shortly after reopening, wind gusts of up to 110 mph blew through Gaston and Cleveland counties causing extensive damage to the business’ projector screen.

Fast forward a month, the business announced on their Facebook page that they will be reopening for the weekend of June 7.

The gates open at 6 p.m. shortly before the first movie The Lion King begins around 8:45 p.m., followed by The Mummy.

It will cost $25 per car load and their cash-only concession will be available throughout the showings.

