Gas leak caused evacuation of Belmont elementary school

BELMONT, N.C. — An elementary school was evacuated due to a gas leak Wednesday morning, according to the Belmont Police Department.
Just after 9:30 a.m., police announced that students at Belmont Central Elementary had been evacuated.
Crews were on the scene assisting with the leak while students were temporarily removed from the school.
Around 10:45 a.m., students returned.
The cause of the leak is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
