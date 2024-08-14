Gas leak caused evacuation of Belmont elementary school

BELMONT, N.C. — An elementary school was evacuated due to a gas leak Wednesday morning, according to the Belmont Police Department.

Just after 9:30 a.m., police announced that students at Belmont Central Elementary had been evacuated.

Crews were on the scene assisting with the leak while students were temporarily removed from the school.

Around 10:45 a.m., students returned.

The cause of the leak is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

