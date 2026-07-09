Belmont implements water rate hike to address distressed utility status

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont, the largest among 10 local water providers on the state’s distressed utilities list, is implementing measures to address its designation, including a recent water rate increase.

The city was placed on the list in 2021 after growth outpaced infrastructure, leading to a building moratorium.

Water rates in Belmont increased by eight % last week, with city leaders stating they now consider annual increases.

The city manager linked a moratorium on new home construction in the south end of Belmont, imposed a year and a half ago due to growth outpacing infrastructure, directly to the city’s placement on the state’s distressed utilities list in 2021.

Belmont was added to the list because its water rate was too low to cover usage costs.

City leaders had resisted raising water rates until their designation on the distressed list.

Kaylie Dillworth, a Belmont resident, observed a consistent increase in prices.

“I don’t know about the percentage, but it definitely went up significantly in the past two years,” Dillworth said.

Belmont City Manager Miles Braswell stated that the city’s designation made it clear that changes were necessary.

“Once we were put on the stressed utility list, it became apparent that we need to do something different,” Braswell said.

To ensure water supply stability, the city created a backup system by establishing interconnects with Gastonia and Mt. Holly.

Braswell explained this system provides an emergency measure. “So if anything happens in the city of Belmont, we can activate the interconnects,” Braswell said.

The city also secured a $10 million low-interest loan from the state. This funding will be used to move Belmont’s water intake system further into the Catawba River, a step designed to eliminate the possibility of sediment entering the water supply.

Braswell commented on the public’s perception of utility services. “All of the utilities are out of sight, out of mind until something happens,” Braswell said.

While Belmont remains on the distressed utilities list, Braswell noted the city has adopted a more proactive approach to prevent potential issues.

In addition to Belmont, other water providers in the area on the state’s distressed utilities list include McAdenville and Anson County.

Harmony and Love Valley in Iredell County are also on the list, as are Grover and Kingstown in Cleveland County, Albemarle in Stanly County and East Spencer in Rowan County.

The Belmont city manager will petition to have the city removed from the distressed utilities list.

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