Belmont Police close road for water main repairs

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont police warned travelers to avoid a section of Willerine Drive following a water main break.
Crews closed down Willerine Drive in the area between Julia Avenue and Kathryn Court around 11 a.m. Sunday.
The closure was in response to a water main break in the area that morning, officials said.
Crews are working to repair the damage.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
