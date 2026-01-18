Belmont Police close road for water main repairs

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont police warned travelers to avoid a section of Willerine Drive following a water main break.

Crews closed down Willerine Drive in the area between Julia Avenue and Kathryn Court around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The closure was in response to a water main break in the area that morning, officials said.

Crews are working to repair the damage.

No additional details have been made available.

