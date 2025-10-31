Belmont Police Department installs Blessing Box to offer free food to all

BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department has installed a Blessing Box outside its headquarters to provide canned goods and nonperishable items to anyone in need, no questions asked.

The Blessing Box is a resource aimed at supporting community members who may be facing food insecurity. It is stocked with various items that are available to anyone who needs them, according to police.

The Belmont Police Department is encouraging the community to contribute to the Blessing Box by donating canned goods and nonperishable items.

The department stated in a social media post that it believes that together, the community can make a significant impact through these small acts of generosity.

