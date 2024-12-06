Belmont police looking for shooting suspect who ransacked apartment

BELMONT — Detectives with the Belmont Police Department are looking for a shooting suspect who ransacked an apartment early Friday morning.

Around 6 a.m., authorities responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on McLean Avenue.

Four people—two men and two women—told responding officers that when they arrived at the apartment, they noticed the door had been kicked in and the inside had been ransacked.

The individuals said the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Andrew Neil Johnson, then entered the apartment and assaulted the two women.

Authorities said the victims knew Johnson.

After the assault, Johnson walked into the hallway where he was approached by the two men that were inside the apartment.

Johnson then reportedly shot at the ground, causing the rounds to ricochet and hit both men.

Belmont police said Johnson fled the scene and is currently wanted for the following charges.

Felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflect serious injury (2 counts)

Felony second degree burglary

Possession of a firearm by felon

Felony discharge of weapon in occupied dwelling

Assault on female (2 counts)

Damage to property

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact detectives at 704-825-3792.

