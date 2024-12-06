Man arrested in connection with death of 53-year-old woman in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 53-year-old woman last month, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

On November 9, the body of Lisa Rosenzweig was found inside a home during a welfare check.

A contractor told police that he found Rosenzweig’s body after gaining access to the home.

Police believe Rosenzweig was struck with an unknown object in the head resulting in her death.

On December 6, police announced that 39-year-old Anthony Lopez had been identified as a suspect in this case.

Lopez was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and is awaiting extradition, according to police.

Police said Lopez had a familial relationship with the victim.

VIDEO: Police investigating death after possible assault in Rock Hill

Police investigating death after possible assault in Rock Hill





©2024 Cox Media Group