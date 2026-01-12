Belmont secures federal funds for school zone safety upgrades

BELMONT, N.C. — The City of Belmont plans to use $25 million from the federal government to improve road safety near schools.

The city says it will add high-visibility crosswalks, more lights, and signal upgrades on eight corridors and five intersections that link four schools.

Officials reported a deadly crash, four serious wrecks and 19 pedestrian and bicyclist crashes in these areas between 2018 and 2024.

