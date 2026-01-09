North Carolina faces $50M funding loss over immigrant trucker licenses

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina could lose nearly $50 million in federal funding if the state doesn’t revoke commercial driver’s licenses from immigrants who aren’t qualified to hold them, the U.S. Transportation Department said Thursday.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says 54% of North Carolina’s commercial drivers licenses for immigrants were issued illegally. Those include licenses issued to drivers that were valid after they were ordered to leave the country, drivers who were ineligible for a commercial license and drivers who were not verified to be here legally.

The North Carolina DMV is responding to the demands saying, in part, “NCDMV is committed to upholding safety and integrity in our licensing processes. We have been collaborating closely with our federal partners for several months to resolve these matters that are impacting many U.S. states.”

Under the order from the Department of Transportation, the state has 30 days to outline its plan to void illegal licenses.

